31 May 2020, Sun
Railways issue guidelines for passengers travelling in trains

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Published: May 31, 2020, 5:25 pm IST
Thermal screening of migrant workers being conducted after they arrive from Nashik by a special train at Misrod railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bhopal, Saturday, May 02, 2020. This is the first special train that has reached Bhopal after the Centre's announcement to run such services to facilitate the stranded workers. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: In addition, the Indian Railways have announced a new set of Standard Operating Protocol (SQP) to be obeyed by the passengers. Rail passengers intending to travel by special train services are advised to adhere to the following:

  1. Passengers should reach the Railway station at least 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
  2. Persons with authorised journey tickets shall only be permitted to enter Railway premises and board trains.
  3. Unreserved tickets shall not be issued for these trains.
  4. Passengers with symptoms of Covid-19 shall not be allowed to travel.
  5. Linen/Blankets will not be provided inside the trains.
  6. Please travel with minimal luggage, which you are able to carry on your own.
  7. Persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, and persons above 65 years of age are requested to avoid travel by trains unless the journey is essential.
  8. Please maintain personal hygiene as well as avoid littering Railway premises and trains.

