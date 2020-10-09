Indian Railways joins public movement against COVID-19

Abdullah FahadPublished: 9th October 2020 8:19 pm IST
New Delhi: In a big development, Indian Railways has joined the public movement (Jan Andolan) against COVID-19 initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release, Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav has instructed all the officers and staff to come forward and participate aggressively in this nationwide public movement.

He also directed the Zonal and Divisional officers to engage with common people near their establishments or stations with an objective to encourage awareness regarding COVID-19 protocol.

Yadav emphasized that all railway employees should be informed and educated about dos and donts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also conveyed to General Managers (GMs)/ Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs)/CMDs of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to display banners/posters at Railway stations, Railway premises, trains and other Railway establishments.

Dissemination of information related to COVID-19 should be done through social media channels.

On the first day of the Public Campaign (Jan Andolan), 5,41,087 Railway employees took pledge across Zones, Divisions, and PSUs. Banners and posters have been surmounted on 2,452 Railway stations across Indian Railways, 273 trains and 847 office buildings of Railways across the country.
An audio jingle to raise awareness against COVID-19 was played through the Public Announcement system in 2,060 Railway stations, 95 trains and 138 Railway establishments.

After the inauguration of the public movement, Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal administered the COVID pledge to Railway Officers and Staff connected through Video Conferencing.

The General Managers of Zonal Railways, Divisional Railway Managers, CMDs of PSUs and senior railway officers were connected in this event.

