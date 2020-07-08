Indian Railways places 55 COVID care isolation coaches at Patna

New Delhi: As many as 12,712 isolation beds have been provided in 828 COVID Care Coaches deployed at junctions in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, out of which 12,581 are currently vacant, the Indian Railways stated on Wednesday.

Over 55 coaches and 880 beds have now been kept at Patna. Besides this, 270 coaches and 3,784 beds are placed in Uttar Pradesh and 503 coaches and 8,048 beds in the national capital.

As per the data, no casualties have occurred so far and out of 256 patients admitted till date, 125 have been either discharged or shifted.

The Indian Railways has converted many rail coaches into isolation centres to extend a helping hand in combating the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed over 20,000 lives in the country so far.

It has converted over 5,000 railway coaches into isolation wards to serve as the COVID care centres to augment the capacity of health infrastructure.

On May 7, the Union Health Ministry had said that train coaches will be turned into coronavirus care centres and parked at stations across the country as part of the preparation for a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases.

Source: IANS