Indian runner Prachi provisionally suspended

Posted by Neha Published: March 06, 2020, 10:06 pm IST
New Delhi: Indian runner (400m) Prachi has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the presence of a steroid Oxandrolone, the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) said on Friday.

The provisional suspension comes into effect from February 20, 2020.

As per the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) and NADA list, Oxandrolone is a prohibited substance, which is a non-specified substance-Anabolic Androgenic Steroid.

Prachi’s sample was collected in Patiala on December 30, 2019. She waved off her right for B sample analysis and hence her case has been forwarded to the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel for adjudication.

Source: ANI
