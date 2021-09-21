Indian schools in Oman to reopen in October after 2 years

Muscat: Indian schools in the country of Oman will reopen in-person classes in the first week of October after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman has drawn up a plan for the re-entry of students and teachers in a phased manner, given the different numbers of students and the resources available for each school.

The staff and students who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry. The vaccination rule is, however not applicable for students below the age of 12 years.

“Schooling from home can never be a substitute as it’s important that our kids receive essential educational, social, and developmental benefits by attending the school,” Times of Oman quoted Dr Siva Kumar Manickam, chairman of the Board of Directors.

The exact plans for students to return to individual schools will be sent to parents via circulars, giving them enough time to adjust their routine.

Parents are advised to follow the school’s guidelines for the safety and smooth continuity of physical classes.

On September 19, 2021, Omani schools resumed in-person classes after a long gap.

According to a recent government statement, a residence card will be issued to all residents older than ten years. The move has led to Indian schools making it compulsory for all students over the age of ten to submit their residence cards.