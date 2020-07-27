Indian sentenced to life in Dubai for killing wife

Dubai: A Dubai court has sentenced an Indian man to life in prison for stabbing his wife to death in broad daylight at a parking lot of the victims office, the media reported.

The court on Sunday heard that Vidhya Chandran, 40, a mother of two, was stabbed to death by her 44-year-old husband, Ugesh C.S., on September 9, 2019, reports Gulf News.

Hailing from Kerala, Vidhya was supposed to fly home with her children that night to celebrate Onam.

While the wife’s family said the husband had been harassing her for several years, the defendant told police that he suspected she was cheating on him by having an affair with another man.

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to life in jail, to be followed by deportation.

The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.