Indian soldier joins guinness record for fastest solo cycling

Jammu: An Indian army soldier on Sunday created a new Guinness World record for solo cycling (Men) by pedalling from Leh to Manali in record time.

A defence statement said, “Lieutenant Colonel, Sripada Sriram from the Strategic Strikers Division of 1 Corps has set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)’ from Leh to Manali on Sunday.

“The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 meters.

“The event was a part of celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and also to mark the occasion of 195th Gunners’ Day.

“The officer successfully established a new Guinness World Record by completing the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes”.