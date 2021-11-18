Indian student made Hyderabad proud, selected as panelist at Expo 2020 event in Dubai

Mohammed Faizaan Ahmed, grade 11 student from Delhi Private School, Dubai, recently participated in an International Science Conference held at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. He was selected to speak as a panelist at the conference from among thousands of students across UAE. In total 8 students from across the country were selected to participate in the event. He was the youngest and only Indian student among an ethnically diverse panel. He has interacted with university students and talked about various scientific concepts mainly in the field of space exploration.

Event name was “Next Gen World Majlis Expo 2020” and the Theme was Space Week.

During the Majlis session, the following topics were discussed and share their respective thoughts.

-Interactive discussion with students from universities across the UAE

-Talked about uses and potential opportunities for large scale use of 3D printing

-Latest developments in field of space exploration primarily with regards to private companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin etc.

-Discussed pros and cons of space exploration. Talked about asteroid mining and its numerous benefits.

-Ethical factors to consider in space exploration. Observing and interacting with unknown species of life.

-Dynamic of society on Planet B. To what extent will capitalism be an influencing factor in defining the future

-Closing remarks summarized all the major points

Well known Chief Executives from leading tech companies such as CISCO, attended the event. They were impressed with students innovative thoughts and encouraged them to explore further with creativity.

Overall, it was an enriching experience for all the students and created an opportunity to meet some of the brightest minds across the country and discuss revolutionary ideas and opinions which can help redefine our future. The event was very well organized and definitely it is an excellent platform to collectively gain knowledge and voice your opinions.