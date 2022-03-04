Indian technician wins over Rs 24 crore in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A 39-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian technician has won the grand prize of 12 million Dirham (Rs 24,89,67,379) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The winner of the draw Mohammed Sameer Alan has bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 273166 was picked in the lucky draw.

Sameer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and was previously doing farming in India, said he would invest some of the amount he earned in farming in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

“I have a large family. My father was a rickshaw driver. He raised us by earnings from driving a rickshaw. We were not financially well. Seeking to transform our fortunes, I came to Dubai in February 2004. I started with a salary of Dirham 600 (Rs 12,495). Over the years, I learnt and improved my skills. Currently I work as a technician for automatic sliding doors and earn Dh3,300,” Khaleej Times quoted Sameer.

Other winners

The other seven winners also hail from India. The second prize money of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,07,39,522) went to Ajith Variyath, while Periyasamy Visvanathan won the third prize money of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,03,68,495), fourth prize money of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 51,84,247) went to Karinatt Peethambaran Praneesh, fifth prize money of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,73,113) was won by Ajmal Shanavas, sixth prize money of Dirham 80,000 (Rs 16,58,429) won by Sooraj Meethale Purayil, and the seventh prize money of Dirham 50,000 (Rs 10,36,601) went to Shamseer Mon.

Indian expat Shanidh Meethale Kottorantavida with ticket number 004898 has won Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Series 02 car in the weekly raffle draw.