Indian Test squad lands in Johannesburg for three-match series

Johannesburg: The Indian Test squad has landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared pictures of the Indian Test squad at the Johannesburg airport.

“Touchdown South Africa,” tweeted BCCI.

Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODIs along with the T20I formats.

India’s squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.