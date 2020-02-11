Indian tested positive for Coronavirus in UAE

A+ A-

DUBAI: Authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have confirmed that an Indian expat has been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus on Monday.

The UAE’S Ministry Of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the Indian National was infected after he interacted with a recently diagnosed person for the virus. It said that all health facilities will continue to report any new cases suspected to have Coronavirus.

The Ministry has also confirmed the total numbers of cases are eight where one is shifted to the Intensive Care while six others have been stable and one has already recovered.

In India, three cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed as of now.

The deadly Coronavirus, which was originated in China, killed over 1,000 people in the world’s second largest economy.

According to the National Health Commission, the number of infected people hiked to 42,638 in China, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday.