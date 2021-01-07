Indian Twitter reacts after pro-Trump mob breaches US’ Capitol

Hours after angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the United State’s Capitol on Wednesday night in a chaotic protest; Twitter in India was dominated by tweets related to the US Capitol, America among others, trends showed.

The angry mob aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing US lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.

Four people died so far in the violence caused post the breach, Associated Press reported.

Leaders around the world condemned the incident, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too said that he is distressed to see news about the violence at the US Capitol. He also said that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Reactions of Indians on Twitter:

After Modi tweeted, several took to Twitter and pointed out his hypocrisy, that he had earlier supported Trump on various occasions. A few hilariously called him out.

What happened to 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar'? Didn't you Campaign for your 'friend' and subvert our foreign policy? You even wasted ₹100 crores of public money on Namaste Trump when Corona was upon us. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 7, 2021

Sir aap abhi itna stress mat lo. 🤗



Jab aapka time aaye, tab Bharat ko "Peaceful Transfer of Power" mein Vishwaguru bana dena. Ok? 🤗 pic.twitter.com/neL1KKyePy — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) January 7, 2021

Hey @PMOIndia @narendramodi – white supremacists out to overthrow US Govt is not "protest" – it's a coup.

No protest is "unlawful". Farmers' & anti CAA protests are peaceful. The white supremacists in the US are the brothers of Kapil Mishra & your Hindu-supremacist brethren. pic.twitter.com/QsrSzzaMQC — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 7, 2021

Narendra Modi has weighed in on today's attempted insurrection in the US. I think this means he has locus standi to comment on America's internal matters. — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) January 7, 2021

Twitterati also pointed out an Indian tricolour spotted in the flagged mob attacking the Capitol, suggesting Indian-origin backers were also present in the attendance. The video was originally shared by journalist Alejandro Alvarez on their Twitter.

Dozens have forced their way to the top. More coming up the steps. Police are trying to bolster their numbers through the west doors but someone with a fire extinguisher is dousing them from above. The crowd only keeps cheering. pic.twitter.com/WA526jTBGo — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 6, 2021

Sharing the same video, Varun Gandhi, member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MP from Pilibhit wrote in a tweet: “Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in…”

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in… pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

This is either naive or disingenuous. The chunk of Modi loving NRIs who support Trump is pretty huge. I've heard of several bhakts who traveled to DC for this. This is your ideology. Own it. I am your age so I remember your Trumpish bloodthirsty inciting from the dais, Varun. https://t.co/mWY46RTNtq — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) January 7, 2021

A few compared the Capitol ransack to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and breach of a court in Udaipur in 2017. ‘The resemblance is uncanny’, a user wrote.

Here are some other reactions that scoffed at the state of Indian democracy.

Idk why Indians are feeling smug. The reason the mob stormed the Capitol was that institutions are working there : the judiciary threw out his election suits; state officials had rebuffed him; media called out his lies. Its India where every institution is subordinated to one man — Asim Ali (@AsimAli6) January 7, 2021

The reality of America, a rather well kept secret glossed over by a brilliant marketing campaign titled “The land of the free” has rather unceremoniously been exposed … We wish them well and a speedy recovery to whatever they will now pretend to be from here on in … pic.twitter.com/2qdE8grRco — INJESTERS (@rockyandmayur) January 7, 2021

To understand how deep this delusion is, in 2014 even some experts scoffed at fears of Modi, arguing that the institutions of Indian democracy (most notably judiciary) would place enough checks. https://t.co/vOcQjxQdtg — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) January 7, 2021

People from countries invaded by America have every right to talk. What do Indians with 2000 year old history of casteism think they have to add to this conversation. Stfu and think of what modi is going to do about the vaccine. — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) January 7, 2021

In one month, our govt has issued statements on events in US (capitol riots), Sri Lanka (devolution), Pakistan (Temple attack) etc…, and also told half a dozen countries they have no right to comment on Indian "internal matters" (farmers protests, CAA,J&K etc). — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) January 7, 2021