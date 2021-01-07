Indian Twitter reacts after pro-Trump mob breaches US’ Capitol

Hours after angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the United State’s Capitol on Wednesday night in a chaotic protest; Twitter in India was dominated by tweets related to the US Capitol, America among others, trends showed.
The angry mob aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing US lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Congress returned later Wednesday to resume their proceedings after the Capitol was cleared by law enforcement.
Four people died so far in the violence caused post the breach, Associated Press reported.
Leaders around the world condemned the incident, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too said that he is distressed to see news about the violence at the US Capitol. He also said that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.
Reactions of Indians on Twitter:
After Modi tweeted, several took to Twitter and pointed out his hypocrisy, that he had earlier supported Trump on various occasions. A few hilariously called him out.
Twitterati also pointed out an Indian tricolour spotted in the flagged mob attacking the Capitol, suggesting Indian-origin backers were also present in the attendance. The video was originally shared by journalist Alejandro Alvarez on their Twitter.
Sharing the same video, Varun Gandhi, member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MP from Pilibhit wrote in a tweet: “Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in…”
A few compared the Capitol ransack to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and breach of a court in Udaipur in 2017. ‘The resemblance is uncanny’, a user wrote.
Here are some other reactions that scoffed at the state of Indian democracy.