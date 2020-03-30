Indian in UAE donates entire property for quarantine

DUBAI: Indian businessman Ajay Sobhraj, founder and Chairman of Dubai-based Finja Jewellery, has donated a building he owns to be used as a quarantine centre for the treatment of people infected with the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

In a letter addressed to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) titled “To Support and Give Back to the City That Cares”, Sobhraj who has called Dubai his home for 25 years, has donated the fully-equipped building in Jumeirah Lake Towers to be used in the country’s fully integrated strategy against the pandemic, reports Gulf News.

The 77,000 sq.ft property can accommodate up to 400 people.

The building has undergone all necessary maintenance, including deep cleaning, sanitisation and air conditioning servicing, to ensure the facilities meet the required health and safety standards, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

In his letter, Sobhraj said: “I believe that in such challenging times, it is imperative for the community to come together and support the country we reside in to overcome this pandemic.

“I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance to the government during this critical period and support the city that has continued to contribute to my success and growth for the past 25 years.”

The UAE has so far reported 570 confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths.

The country is currently amid a 10-day national sterilisation program aimed at sanitising all public facilities, streets, public transportation and metro service, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

To limit the spread of the virus, the UAE will continue nationwide disinfection of streets and public transport until April 4. Residents have been told to stay at home between 8pm to 6am, The National reported.

People are allowed to leave their homes during the day but trips must be restricted to essential shopping or medical appointments, it said.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, from Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health, said she hoped the public would stay at home during the disinfection programme, the report added

Source: With IANS/PTI inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.