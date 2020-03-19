Indian Umrah pilgrims evacuated from Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: With the departure of 185 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Jeddah to Mumbai through a special Indigo aircraft, the final phase of the evacuation of 3035 Indian Umrah pilgrims culminated.

While the arrival of all Umrah pilgrims to the Kingdom has been suspended from 27 February 2020, all international flights to and from the Kingdom have also been suspended w.e.f 15 March 2020.

For carrying the Indian Umrah pilgrims who had arrived in the Kingdom till 27 February 2020 (and all these pilgrims had their return tickets booked till 28 March 2020) back to India, the special flights were arranged.

The pilgrims conveyed their thanks to all airlines, Saudi government officials, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India and Government of India for their timely support.

