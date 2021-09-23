Indian woman wins $1M in Dubai Duty Free

Abu Dhabi: A 40-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian housewife is the latest to win one million US Dollars on Wednesday in the millennium millionaire raffle at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) held in concourse B at Dubai international airport.

Sugandhi Mahesh Pillay, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 369, with ticket number 1750, which her husband purchased under her name on September 1.

Pillay’s husband, Mahesh, along with his colleagues has been participating in DDF for around 15 years now, and changing the name on the ticket for each series they buy, but this time he decided to put it under his wife’s name which proved to be lucky for him.

Sugandhi shared the ticket cost with 12 others— one Lebanese, one Filipino and 10 Indians.

“I am very happy, we are very happy! Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. I highly recommend others to take part in your wonderful promotion,” she told Khaleej Times.

Pillay, a native of Mumbai, India, and resident of Dubai since 8 years is the 183rd Indian citizen to win $1 million since the Millennium Millionaire promotion began in 1999.

Other winners

Following the $1M draw, the draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Jonathan Hurlock, a 35-year old British national based in Amsterdam, Netherlands won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG (Iridium Silver) car.

Dhanasekar Balasundaram, a 49-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight XL 1200X (Vivid Black) motorbike.

Llewellyn Dsouza, a Pakistani national, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Standard FXST (Vivid black) motorbike.