Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai; reasons unknown

Dubai: A 34-year-old Indian worker in the United Arab Emirates has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his apartment, a media report has said.

The police had launched an investigation after a complaint was lodged with the company where the man was working.

The police concluded that there were no other suspicions in the incident. Company officials told police that the young man had not been to work for three days and that the room where he was staying was locked.

After receiving the complaint, the police team reached the spot, broke down the door and a body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The police came to the conclusion that it was a suicide after examination by forensic and fingerprint experts.