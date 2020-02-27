‘Indiana Jones 5’ to go without Steven Spielberg’s direction

A+ A-

Washington D.C. : American filmmaker Steven Spielberg has decided to step down from the director’s chair for the upcoming adventure movie ‘Indiana Jones 5’, with James Mangold in talks to replace him.

The ace filmmaker will be handing over the directing reins of an ‘Indiana Jones’ film to another filmmaker for the first time in the franchise’s 39-year history, reported Variety.

‘Ford v Ferrari’ director Mangold will probably be roped in to helm the forthcoming movie, albeit, a deal hasn’t officially been made.

If not at the helm, the ‘Schindler’s List’ director will remain as a hands-on producer for the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise.

The decision to leave the director’s chair was entirely Spielberg’s, in a desire to pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story, cited the publication as a source close to the filmmaker as saying.

However, actor Harrison Ford is confirmed to be on the project, who recently made headlines speaking about the future of the franchise while promoting the upcoming film.

James Mangold was a much talked about individual recently as his directorial for ‘Ford v Ferrari’, won Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing at the 2020 Academy Awards and was also nominated in the tightly fought Best Picture category.