Indians among 27 workers injured in Dubai road mishap

Dubai, Jan 13 : Several Indians were among 27 workers injured in a collision between a bus and a trailer in the Jebel Ali Industrial area here on Wednesday, police said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Police said that the accident took place at around 8.30 a.m., when the bus was transporting the workers of a perfume factory to their work place, Gulf News reported.

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital in Dubai.

Hospital sources later said that all the injured were in a stable condition.

“Workers came in with mild-to-moderate injuries and are being treated,” hospital sources said.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said: “27 people sustained minor-to-moderate injuries. The reason behind the accident was not leaving a safe distance between the truck and the bus.”

Police patrols were dispatched to the spot to secure the place and ease traffic movement for ambulances and rescue teams.

The workers, mostly Indians, were employed with the perfume factory in Jebel Ali Technology Park.

All the injured were transported in Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Service (DCAS) vehicles to the nearby NMC Royale Hospital in Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

According to Mahesh Krishna Ram, Specialist General Surgery at the hospital, all the patients were in a stable condition with mild-to-moderate injuries.

He added that some patients were administered General Anaesthesia and provided with suturing of wounds and lacerations.

“Further radiological investigations are being carried out to ensure there are no bone and deep-tissue injuries,” Ram added.

