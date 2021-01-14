Indians brush aside housekeeping issues, say focus is on Gabba

Brisbane, Jan 14 : The Indian team management has brushed aside the problems at the Sofitel hotel here, saying that playing Australia in Australia is motivation enough for the team to perform and overlook other matters ahead of the fourth and final Test.

The Indian team had arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday facing Do It Yourself (DIY) directive in their hotel. They were denied housekeeping services and even the use of swimming pool as the Queensland government sought to control the spread of Covid-19.

The team management informed about it to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) which then got in touch with Cricket Australia (CA).

However, the team seems to be focussing only on the game ahead and don’t want the issue to distract them ahead of a key game.

“We are playing Australia in Australia, against one of the better bowling attacks in the world. I think motivation is there. You don’t need housekeeping, room services to motivate yourself. Of course, these were the concerns passed on to the BCCI and the BCCI is in touch with CA and trying to deal with this. But as far as team is concerned or the team management, we are focussed on the game which is starting tomorrow,” said India batting coach Vikram Rathour.

It was speculated that India wanted to avoid playing fourth Test in Brisbane, though neither the BCCI nor CA had said anything on the matter.

Queensland government had demanded strict quarantine for arrivals from Sydney and the Indian and Australian teams were no exception.

Australia skipper Tim Paine empathised with the Indians saying that quarantine is difficult, more so for the Indians as they are away from their homes.

“I think it has been challenging for everyone, probably more so for them [Indians], because they are in a different country and away from their family,” Paine told reporters on Thursday.

“I certainly understand the difficulties they are going through. We have Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins in the same shoes as them. It is a difficult thing but again I haven’t heard anything from the Indians nor are we going to go about this differently tomorrow.”

