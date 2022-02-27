Indians evacuated from war-torn Ukraine

Bengaluru: Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. An Air India flight carrying Indian nationals from Ukraine landed Mumbai airport after taking off from the Romanian capital Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. An Air India flight carrying Indian nationals from Ukraine landed Mumbai airport after taking off from the Romanian capital Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Union Parliamentry Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi (L) welcomes Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. An Air India flight carrying Indian nationals from Ukraine landed Mumbai airport after taking off from the Romanian capital Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister R Ashoka (C) welcomes Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru, Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. An Air India flight carrying Indian nationals from Ukraine landed in Mumbai airport after taking off from the Romanian capital Bucharest. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
