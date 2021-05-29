Indians in Kuwait rush second consignment of oxygen cylinders to help nation fight pandemic

By S A H Rizvi

Mangalore: A word of praise for the Indian community in Kuwait which has rushed its second consignment of 1200 oxygen cylinders and several oxygen concentrators to help the nation fight the ravaging Covid pandemic amid rising death and overburden medical care infrastructure

The consignment reached the port of Mangalore last night through INS Shardul also carried a huge load of medical supplies by the Kuwait government including 8 ISO tanks and 2 semi trailers containing 210 of liquid medical oxygen and 1200 oxygen cylinders

Last Friday Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassem Ibrahim al Najem told a round table that under the guidance of HH The Amir , his country would be rushing over 1400 MT of Liquid Oxygen, besides other medical help

Ambassador Najem said “India stood by us during the 2020 Covid outbreak by rushing a team of medical specialists and supplies and in addition later provided 2,00,000 doses of vaccine”.

“India has always been in forefront to help the world community and it is time for Kuwait and other nations to come forward and help India in this pandemic” averred Ambassador Najem

Under the aegis of the Indian Community support group, this is the second consignment to land the Indian port as the first consignment arrived a week earlier thorough INS Kolkata containing 600 oxygen cylinder and 2 oxygen concentrators

Consignment of oxygen cylinders

Ambassador of Kuwait Jassem al Najem Najem with S K Wadhawan

ICSG meet at Indian Embassy

Indian Community support group

ICSG comprises of 13 prominent members of the Indian expatriate community and has been engaged in the outreach efforts to help fellow citizens of India during such calamities as recent.

ICSG most senior member S K Wadhawan said ‘as news spread of the deteriorating situation of India badly hit to Coved 2 ,we decided to come forward and help the country with whatever means at our disposal’

“At that time we were called for a meeting with Excellency the Ambassador of India in Kuwait who informed us that a ship will be sailing in the next couple of days and if they wish they can load their consignment,” said Wadhawan

Immediately Wadhawan, and senior members like Dhiraj Oberoi and Mr Lamba held a strategic meeting and committed to arrange 600 cylinders initially.

“ In two days time we were ready with the consignment and handed it to the Embassy which was shipped through INS Kolkata . It also contained cryogenic tanker of 40 MT of medical oxygen gifted by the Kuwait government,” said Wadhawan.

Till now the Kuwait Government has rushed 7 fully filled oxygen tankers (average 20 MT), 3 semi trailers with 25 MT oxygen each, 260 oxygen concentrators, 40+ ventilators, 1282 oxygen cylinders, 4300 Remdesivir vials and other medical supplies.

The Indian community has sent 1800 oxygen cylinders and 6 oxygen concentrators.

“We are so happy the Government of Kuwait is also in forefront to help our country too at this critical time which reflects our old age ties,” said Wadhawan.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that the Group has come forward as even last year it helped the stranded Indian community which was hit by the lockdown arranging collection of donations almost one hundred thousand Kuwaiti Dinars for providing food and other relief material to thousands of people in distress.

One of the oldest NRI in Kuwait, Wadhawan landed in 1957 and has a wonderful record of accomplishment of leading such relief operations.

When the earthquake hit the Gujarat belt in the late 90’s and the Tsunami ravaged parts of India, he led the Indian community to collect relief material.

In 2004, Wadhawan handed a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs to the late Chief Minister of Delhi Mrs. Sheila Dikshit on behalf of the Indian community towards the PM Relief fund for tsunami.

Called as Goodwill Ambassador of India in Kuwait and recipient of various global awards, it is because of Wadhawan and the group like ICSG that Indians are the most respected and admired community in Kuwait referred as partners in progress