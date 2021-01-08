Indians ready for the grind on third day

Sydney, Jan 8 : Senior India batsmen will have to show the way by spending time at the crease while others too have to chip in if India are to overhaul Australia’s first innings total in the ongoing third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said on Friday.

After openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma provided a solid start by adding 70 runs for the first wicket in 27 overs, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the day by batting out 12.5 overs for just 11 runs. The third day’s morning session will be crucial for them.

“I think they should keep a simple approach and spend time at the crease because Australia’s four bowlers are good and will not give you loose balls. So you have to wait for the loose balls and spend time at the wicket. So I think this theory will suit our batting line-up, i.e., go out and spend time, whatever loose delivery comes your way you convert it into runs,” said Jadeja after the end of the second day’s play.

The left-arm spinner, who took four wickets and effected a direct run-out from outside the 30-yard circle to dismiss Steve Smith, said that all the batsmen need to contribute.

“The batsmen have to contribute if we have to put a big total on the board from here. It won’t happen with one person. If everyone scores and takes responsibility to score runs, then obviously it will make things easy,” he added.

While Rahane was on five from 40 deliveries, Pujara was unbeaten on nine from 53 deliveries at the draw of stumps on the second day.

After them, India have Hanuma Vihari who will be followed by power-hitters Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.