‘Indians should decide for India’: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Rihanna’s tweet

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to tweet after Bollywood stars, union ministers and others, who showed their support to MEA’s statement on international celebrities who voiced support to the farmer protests.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also asserted this is an internal matter which will be resolved through dialogue.

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

Soon after Rihanna’s tweet, several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Jay Sean, Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, and Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a “fool” and said that the protestors were not farmers but “terrorists who are trying to divide India”.