Indians Stranded Abroad to be shifted in phase wise from May 7

New Delhi: The Government of India stated on Monday that it will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner, the travel for which would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships.

The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7.

The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.

State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective States.

Several petitions are pending in the Supreme Court and various High Courts seeking directions for repatriation of Indians from abroad.

