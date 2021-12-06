India’s airlines incurred loss of Rs 19,564 cr in 2020-21: Govt

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th December 2021 3:51 pm IST
New Delhi: The airlines and airports in India incurred an estimated loss of Rs 19,564 crore and Rs 5,116 crore, respectively, in 2020-21 due to severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, scheduled domestic flights were suspended in India from March 25, 2020 to May 24, 2020.

“The aviation sector in India has been affected due to severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said in his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“The estimated losses incurred by airlines and airports in India in the financial year 2020-21 is approximately Rs19,564 crore and Rs 5,116 crore respectively,” he mentioned.

