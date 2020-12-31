India’s Apr-Nov fiscal deficit at over 135% of budgeted target

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 4:04 am IST

New Delhi, Dec 31 : India’s budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-November 2020-21 period stood at Rs 10.75 lakh crore, or 135.1 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The 2020-21 deficit — the difference between revenue and expenditure — had been pegged at Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as compared to the revised deficit of Rs 7.66 lakh crore for the last fiscal.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Thursday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 114.8 per cent of that year’s target.

The Central government’s total expenditure stood at Rs 19.06 lakh crore (62.7 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 8.30 lakh crore (37 per cent of BE).

