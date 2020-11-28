India’s Apr-Oct fiscal deficit at around 120% of budgeted target

New Delhi, Nov 27 : India’s budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-October 2020-21 period stood at Rs 9.53 lakh crore, or 119.7 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The 2020-21 deficit — the difference between revenue and expenditure — had been pegged at Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as compared to the revised deficit of Rs 7.66 lakh crore for the last fiscal.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Friday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 102.4 per cent of that year’s target.

The Central government’s total expenditure stood at Rs 16.61 lakh crore (54.6 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 7.08 lakh crore 31.5 per cent of BE).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

