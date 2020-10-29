India’s Apr-Sep fiscal deficit at around 115% of budgetary target

New Delhi, Oct 29 : India’s budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-September 2020-21 period stood at Rs 9.13 lakh crore, or 114.8 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The 2020-21 deficit — the difference between revenue and expenditure — had been pegged at Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as compared to the revised deficit of Rs 7.66 lakh crore for the last fiscal.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Thursday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 92.6 per cent of that year’s target.

The Central government’s total expenditure stood at Rs 14.79 lakh crore (48.6 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 5.65 lakh crore (25.2 sper cent of BE).

