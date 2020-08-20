India’s COVID-19 caseload crosses 28-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7

By Mansoor Published: 20th August 2020 12:19 pm IST

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 28 lakh with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 20,96,664 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 28,36,925, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.90 per cent.

There are 6,86,395 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.20 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,26,61,252 samples have been tested up to August 19 with 9,18,470 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Source: PTI
