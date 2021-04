India is going through a difficult situation as the second wave of the COVID-19 has hit the country hard with daily cases going past 3 lakh and the death toll also taking a huge jump. The country is also facing a shortage in oxygen supply and essential drugs required to control the deadly virus.

With dead bodies piling up, there is a rush in the crematoriums in major cities as well. Take a look at the pictures below to see the grim situation the country is witnessing.

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium as coronavirus cases surge, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Health worker moves COVID-19 patient to Coronavirus OPD of a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 victims being cremated at Swarn Rekha Ghat Crematory, as coronavirus cases surge in Ranchi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium as coronavirus cases surge, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 patients undergo treatment at a COVID Care Centre in Surat, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A family member tries to revive a COVID-19 positive patient outside Nalanda Medical College and Hospital while waiting to be admitted, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers countrywide, in Patna, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Family members mourn the death of a COVID-19 victim at Govt. RDBP Jaipuria Hospital, amid surge in coronavirus cases in Jaipur, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Family members mourn the death of Covid-19 victim at a mortuary amid rise in coronavirus cases across the country in New Delhi, Sunday, April, 25, 2021, (PTI Photo)

Cremation of COVID-19 victims amid surge in the coronavirus cases, at Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 victims before being cremated, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Family members mourn the death of a COVID-19 victim, in Patna, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 victims before being cremated, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support wait for admission at Patna Medical College and Hospital, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers countrywide, in Patna, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment outside LLR Hospital, amid a shortage in beds and medical oxygen due to surge in coronavirus cases in Kanpur, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)