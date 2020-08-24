India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 75.27 pc

"The gap between recoveries and #COVID19 active cases continues to widen. The recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases,"

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 24th August 2020 1:26 pm IST
Karnataka's COVID-19 recovery rate improves

New Delhi: The COVID-19 recovery rate of India has improved to 75.27 per cent as on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 75.27 per cent as on August 24, 2020,” the Ministry tweeted on its ‘India Fights Corona’ Twitter handle.

“Steady improvement in India’s COVID-19 recovery rate since lockdown initiation on March 25, 2020,” the Ministry added.

India has a cumulative count of 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 23,38,035 (75.3 per cent) cases have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 7,10,771 (22.88 per cent) cases are active and 57,542 (1.85 per cent) have succumbed to the virus, as per the Ministry.

READ:  Maharashtra: A second wave or community transmission?

On Monday, India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases and 836 fatalities.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said that the gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than three times the active cases.

“The gap between recoveries and #COVID19 active cases continues to widen. The recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases,” the MOHFW tweeted.

Source: ANI
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close