India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 3.9M mark

New Delhi : As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 68,472 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The total cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,05,774 active coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,69,765 samples were tested on September 3 while overall 4.66 crore samples have been tested so far.

Source: ANI