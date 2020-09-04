India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 3.9M mark

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,05, active COVID-19 cases.

By Mansoor Updated: 4th September 2020 11:32 am IST
7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 557 new cases in Rajasthan

New Delhi : As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 68,472 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The total cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,05,774 active coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,69,765 samples were tested on September 3 while overall 4.66 crore samples have been tested so far. 

READ:  Govt eliminates cooking gas subsidy
Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close