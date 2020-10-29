India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 80-lakh mark

New Delhi: With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 80,40,203, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 517 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll mounts to 1,20,527, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Source: ANI