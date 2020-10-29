India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 80-lakh mark

New Delhi: With 49,881 new COVID-19 cases, India’s total cases surged to 80,40,203, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Death toll

With 517 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,20,527, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours

Tests

Meanwhile, a total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Source: ANI

Tags
