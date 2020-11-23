India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 90.95 lakh with 45,209 new cases

New Delhi: India has reported 45,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 90.95 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities, while total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,95,806, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.17 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.

Source: PTI