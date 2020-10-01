India’s COVID tally crosses 6.3M mark

The recovery rate stands at 83.53 percent.

By MansoorPublished: 1st October 2020 11:05 am IST
Meghalaya reports 73 new COVID cases, two more deaths

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload breached the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The recovery rate stands at 83.53 percent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.90 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.56 percent.

READ:  IPL: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 with 14,23,052 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 1st October 2020 11:05 am IST
Back to top button