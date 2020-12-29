India’s first artificial intelligence community center launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), the largest product development unit of the technology major Hexagon AB, on Monday, has launched the nation’s first Artificial Intelligence Community Centre, HexArt, was launched in Hyderabad.

Established at a cost of INR 64 Lakhs, the institute incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure, IT hardware & software and a well-designed curriculum. HCCI will invest a further 30 Lakhs YoY to manage the AI community center. The center will train more than 350 students every year across multiple batches.

The purpose of HexArt is to democratize AI knowledge cum skill to the masses and provide free education on AI to the community. The fundamental and advanced-level courses are designed for students from Class 8 to Class 12 and senior engineering graduates respectively.

IT and EC secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the setup, said: “2020 is commemorated in Telangana as the year of AI and it will be a key focus for the coming year and beyond.”

“It is critical that we build a strong talent pool and AI is going to play a key role. I fully appreciate Hexagon’s contributions in fuelling the community level growth for futuristic technology”, Ranjan said.

Announcing the opening of the institute, Navneet Mishra, vice president and general manager of HCCI, said, “The goal of the AI community center is to empower and up-skill the next generation of youths with AI skills. We need to make AI pervasive to compete and succeed in today’s world. As the oldest MNC in Hyderabad, we are committed to building the state’s talent community and advance their growth.”