India’s first Budget amid Covid pandemic

New Delhi, Feb 1 : India’s first Budget post the onset of Covid-19 pandemic will be presented to Parliament on Monday.

Accordingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third and most significant Finance Bill to Parliament.

This year’s Budget assumes significance as the Centre has to play a balancing act between inducing fiscal expansion, giving demand stimulus and maintaining the deficit under control.

Speculations are rife on demand generating stimulus packages, urban employment scheme and a Covid cess that might be announced.

The Budget may also have measures for the agriculture and rural sectors and for the MSME segment that hold the key to prop up economic activity.

–IANS

