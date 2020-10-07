India’s first transgender to climb 6,000-meter Virgin Peak in Himachal

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 7th October 2020 3:50 pm IST
Saurav Kittu Tank becomes first transgender to climb 6,000-meter Virgin Peak in Himachal

Chandigarh: Saurav Kittu Tank, the member of the LGBTQA community, became the first transgender to climb the 6,000-meter high Virgin Peak in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

The temperature at Spiti Valley’s Virgin Peak was reported to be as low as -15 degrees and Saurav became the first transgender to achieve this feat.

Kajal Mangalmukhi, founder of Mangalmukhi Transgender Welfare Association, Chandigarh has nursed Saurav since he was abandoned by his parents. “We’re all so proud of Saurav’s achievement. He is a very special boy who always wanted to pursue something extraordinary. Today he reached the 6,000 meters peak in Spiti valley and raised a flag from the mountain top. I feel very happy,” she told ANI.

READ:  FIR registered against Bhim Army Chief, 500 others after Hathras visit

Mangalmukhi also informed that Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports met Saurav Kittu and congratulated him for the achievement.

“We hope Saurav Kittu reaches the Himalayan peak someday,” wished Kajal Mangalmukhi.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 7th October 2020 3:50 pm IST
Back to top button