India’s foreign exchange reserves down by over $760mn

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 19th November 2021 8:35 pm IST
SL to obtain $500mn loan from India to keep fuel supply continue

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $763 million during the week ended November 12.

The Reserve Bank of India’s forex reserves declined to $640.112 billion from $640.874 billion reported for the week ended November 5.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country’s reserve position with the IMF.

MS Education Academy

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $2.094 billion to $575.487 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves gained by $1.461 billion to $40.239 billion.

On the other hand, the SDR value was lower by $103 million to $19.184 billion, while the country’s reserve position with the IMF inched-down by $27 million to $5.201 billion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button