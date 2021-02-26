India’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $169 mn

Mumbai, Feb 26 : India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by just $169 million during the week ended February 19.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $583.865 billion from $583.697 billion reported for the week ended February 12.

India’s forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.155 billion to $542.106 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves declined by $977 million to $35.250 billion.

Besides, the SDR value stood lower by $4 million at $1.508 billion.

Nonetheless, the country’s reserve position with the IMF decreased by $4 million to $5.002 billion.

–IANS

