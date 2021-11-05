India’s foreign exchange reserves up by over $1.92 bn

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 5th November 2021 7:43 pm IST
Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.919 billion during the week ended October 29.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forex reserves rose to $642.019 billion from $640.100 billion reported for the week ended October 22.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country’s reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.363 billion to $578.462 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves gained by $572 million to $39.012 billion.

However, SDR value slipped by $17 million to $19.304 billion, whereas the country’s reserve position with the IMF inched-up by $1 million to $5.242 billion.

