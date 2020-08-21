India’s forex reserves fall by over $2.9 bn

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 3:03 am IST
India's forex reserves fall by over $2.9 bn

Mumbai, Aug 21 : India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.939 billion, during the week ended August 14.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves fell to $535.252 billion from $538.191 billion reported for the week ended August 7.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $743 million to $491.550 billion.

READ:  Ibobi Singh's nephew, 4 other ex-Cong MLAs from Manipur join BJP

Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves decreased by $2.190 billion to $37.595 billion. The SDR value slipped by $2 million to $1.479 billion.

In addition, the country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $4 million to $4.628 billion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close