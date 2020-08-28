India’s forex reserves rises by over $2 billion

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 8:02 pm IST
India's forex reserves rises by over $2 billion

Mumbai, Aug 28 : India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped higher by $2.296 billion, during the week ended August 21.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves rose to $537.548 billion from $535.252 billion reported for the week ended August 14.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $2.618 million to $494.168 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves fell by $331 million to $37.264 billion.

READ:  Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin today

The SDR value rose by $2 million to $1.481 billion.

In addition, the country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by $6 million to $4.634 billion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close