India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher removed as judge?

Mumbai: Popular reality show India’s got talent is all set to return on small screen with its 9th season. The 8th season which was concluded in 2018 saw magician Javed Khan as the winner of show. This time the show will be presented on Sony channel and not on Colors.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress-politician Kirron Kher and model Malaika Arora Khan has been judging India’s Got Talent from past few seasons. However, now it seems like Kirron will not be seen judging the reality show as she surrefing from cancer.

Going by the latest promo, it is being speculated that the makers have replaced Kirron Kher with actress Shilpa Shetty who is currently judging dance reality show Super Dancer 4. However, there is no official confirmation on whether Kirron is replaced temporarily owing to her health conditions or Shilpa has been roped in by the makers permanently.

For the unversed, Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Earlier, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and said that she is on her way to recovery.

Shilpa Shetty to judge India’s Got Talent

Shilpa Shetty recently announced her collaboration with the ninth season of India’s Got Talent by sharing a promo of the show on Instagram. In the video, she is heard announcing that the auditions for the show are finally open now.

“Desh ek, talent anek! India’s got tons of talent and it’s time to meet them, BREAKING NEWS only on #IndiasGotTalent. Auditions jald hi shuru honge! Main bahut excited hoon aap sab se milne ke liye, ek naye show ke saath #IGT ke manch par. To audition, download/update the @sonyliv app,” the caption read.