India’s highest paid star Akshay Kumar’s total FEE for Ram Setu

Mumbai: After having multiple setbacks at the box office, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Ram Setu. The movie is receiving positive reactions from both audience and critics. The action-adventure film was released on October 25 and it managed to mint Rs 15cr on first day.

And now, fans are curious to know how Akshay, the highest taxpayer of India, has charged for Ram Setu. Scroll down to check.

Akshay Kumar Ram Setu Fees

Akshay Kumar, who among the top 5 highest actors of India, got a whopping paycheck of Rs 50cr from the makers of Ram Setu, as per latest reports. The actor plays the role of an archaeologist, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, who is on a mission to prove the existence of Ram Setu.

Jacqueline, Nushratt Remuneration

Reportedly, Jacqueline Fernandes who had a cameo in the movie charged Rs 4cr while Nushratt Baruccha received a paycheck of Rs 3cr.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s other projects, the actor is currently busy shooting his sequel of Oh My God which will hit the big screen in 2023.