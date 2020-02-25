India’s image at stake, says KTR

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that violence in Delhi is painful reminder of how hypersensitive and vulnerable India is.

“The violence in national capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive & vulnerable a nation we are,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also a senior minister in the cabinet of his father, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Image of India & lives at stake and the world is watching us. Let’s sort out the difference in opinions with civility befitting the world’s largest democracy,” he added.