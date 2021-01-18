India’s low streak continues with below 20K cases

New Delhi, Jan 18 : With 13,788 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Monday continued with its low streak of single-day cases, posting an overall tally of 1,05,71,773, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new cases from the past eleven days. Daily death toll is below the 300-mark from the last 24 days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 145 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,52,419.

As per the Ministry’s data, 1,02,11,342 people have recovered so far and currently there are 2,08,012 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.

About 81 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have logged 66 per cent of the total daily deaths.

The most-awaited mass vaccination drive kick-started on January 16, with the approval of two Covid vaccines. As many as 2,24,311 beneficiaries have received doses of Covid vaccines in the last two days.

A total of 447 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported in the last two days of massive inoculation drive.

–IANS

aka/dpb