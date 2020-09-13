‘India’s norms for LPG, CNG kits retro-fitment irrational’

New Delhi, Sep 13 : Calling India’s type-approval norms for retro-fitment of LPG and CNG kits “irrational”, the Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC), the apex body of automobile gas sellers, has sought alignment of the norms with European standards.

In a statement, the industry body said that the prevalent norms are a major impediment to India’s clean air goals as they hamper the growth of the retro-fitment market and prevent vehicle conversions to clean fuels.

It has appealed to Dinesh Tyagi, Director of International Centre for Automotive Technology, for alignment of the norms.

In a letter to Tyagi, who is also the Chairman of the committee deliberating on ‘type-approval’ requirements in India, it has urged him to consider the sector’s collective appeal to ensure the survival of the clean gaseous fuel industry.

In the letter, IAC Director General, Suyash Gupta has termed the current type approval norms as a “huge detriment” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting environment-friendly cleaner gaseous fuels in transportation.

He underlined that the auto LPG industry is seeking full compliance with European norms.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, among others.

