India’s Nov merchandise exports fall by over 9% YoY

New Delhi, Dec 2 : Rising coronavirus cases and subsequent lockdowns in key export markets dragged India’s merchandise exports lower by 9.07 per cent in November, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

The country’s merchandise exports during the month under review receded to $23.43 billion from $25.77 billion in November 2019

“Exports during April-November 2020-21 were USD173.49 billion, as compared to USD211.17 billion during the same period last year, exhibiting a negative growth of 17.84 per cent,” a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said on the basis of preliminary data.

“In November 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD21.95 billion, registering a negative growth of 0.03 per cent over November 2019.”

However, the data showed that value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in November 2020 was $19.26 billion as compared to $19.37 billion in November 2019, registering a negative growth of 0.59 per cent.

“The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-November 2020-21 was USD 144.04 billion, as compared to USD 157.09 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 8.30 per cent,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.